Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,200 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.24. 92,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,051. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

