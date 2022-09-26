Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 2,870 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.84. The company had a trading volume of 154,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $152.64 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

