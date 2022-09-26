Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Stock Down 5.0 %

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CIB opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

