Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,428,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

