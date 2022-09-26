Bank of America Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $81.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. General Mills has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

