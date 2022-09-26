Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVC traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. 1,190,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

