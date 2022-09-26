Baugh & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. 5,847,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,484. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

