Baugh & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 3.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,593,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.76. 8,491,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,439,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

