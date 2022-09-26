Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.40. 326,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,759,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

