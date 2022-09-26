Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,351,000 after acquiring an additional 320,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.78. 73,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,903. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.02 and its 200-day moving average is $274.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

