Bender Robert & Associates Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Target were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $4.11 on Monday, hitting $148.50. The stock had a trading volume of 253,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.16.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

