BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0098

BENQI (QI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and $1.73 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.92 or 0.01820896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,948,168,847 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.As BENQI matures, the protocol will undergo progressive decentralization and eventually be governed by a DAO containing QI token holders and governance structures both on-chain & off-chain. The founding team will bootstrap the initial release of BENQI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

