Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.72) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Redde Northgate stock opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £728.44 million and a PE ratio of 768.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 351.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 371.28. Redde Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 303.81 ($3.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 447.50 ($5.41).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.47%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

