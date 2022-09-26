BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.30. 152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,339,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,041 shares of company stock worth $4,747,146 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.