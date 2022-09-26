Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

