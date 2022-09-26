Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,078,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,783,000 after buying an additional 60,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SUSA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. 4,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,680. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69.

