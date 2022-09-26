Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $57.00. 7,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

