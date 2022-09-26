Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

DE traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.38. 18,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.42. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

