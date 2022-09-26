Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 208,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,607. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

