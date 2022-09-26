Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $63.60. 216,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,284. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.