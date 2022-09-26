Binamon (BMON) Price Hits $0.0146

Binamon (BMON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Binamon has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binamon has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004772 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000551 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.01644601 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00043189 BTC.

About Binamon

BMON is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 228,623,096 coins. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

