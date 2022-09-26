BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Price Performance
BIOLASE stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
