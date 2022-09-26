BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOLASE stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.