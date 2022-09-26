BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,860.80 or 0.99996836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00058933 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005752 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065707 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a "health passport" platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. "

