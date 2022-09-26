BioPassport Token Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,035.22 or 1.09949073 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00058421 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064823 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

