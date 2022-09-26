Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$328.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$10.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

