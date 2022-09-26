Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Tops $8.74 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.74 or 0.00046233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $106.59 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00147608 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) was launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on Dec. 13, 2020. It is collateralized by Bitcoin’s (BTC) hashrate, with each token representing 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power at an efficiency of 60 W/TH. As such, miners contribute their computational power to the platform in exchange for newly minted BTCST tokens. BTCST’s goal is to bridge liquidity to Bitcoin’s mining market. This will allow users to get exposure to mining rewards and hashpower of any size, at a low cost. The ultimate goal of the app is to increase the liquidity and efficiency of mining power markets. BTCST is a token collateralized by real Bitcoin mining power; by staking BTCST, holders can receive daily Bitcoin contributions that correspond to the staked mining power. As such, BTCST allows users to mine Bitcoin from inside the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. BTCST tokens can only be issued when eligible miners choose to standardize and tokenize Bitcoin hashrate. This is why the project hasn’t had any private or public sale events. The total supply cap is determined by the sum of all BTCST tokens staked on the app. BTCST is based on the BEP-20 standard. Snapshots of user balances and total pool balances are taken each hour in order to calculate user rewards. Each pool’s annual percentage yield (APY) and total balance are updated in real-time, and tokens can only be staked in one pool at a time. Users are allowed to unstake their funds at any time and participate in any of the other available pools. BTCST is a cloud mining platform deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It offers daily payouts that are executed by a decentralized application (DApp). Telegram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

