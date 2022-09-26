BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$213.58 million for the quarter.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.8 %

BB stock opened at C$6.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackBerry Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

