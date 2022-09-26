Block (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Block has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $270.16.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,034,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,034,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,810 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,337 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

