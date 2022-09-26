BMO Capital Markets Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $190.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $207.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.84.

CRM stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.05. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,202. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

