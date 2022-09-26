BMO Capital Markets Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$48.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.59.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$39.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.03. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

