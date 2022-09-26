Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,741,000 after acquiring an additional 359,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,862 shares of company stock worth $9,887,142 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

