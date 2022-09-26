Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Upgraded at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRLXF. TD Securities lowered Boralex to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.54.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.