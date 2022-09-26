Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $376,862.00 and $30,684.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is www.bitmex.com. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks.Bounty0x aims to offer an easy and safe way for businesses to hold cryptocurrency bounties and hire bounty hunters to complete tasks.BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform.”

