Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $47.02 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $894.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

