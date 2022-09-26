Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.7% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $466.79. 31,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.00 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

