Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Target Price at GBX 532.29

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

A number of brokerages have commented on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 113.20 ($1.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £505.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,644.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 112.90 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 463.80 ($5.60). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.02.

Insider Transactions at 888

888 Company Profile

In related news, insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($28,516.19).

(Get Rating)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.