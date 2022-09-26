Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$27.97

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.97.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total transaction of C$4,957,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,170,377.76. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,009,620.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at C$21.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.97. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.91 and a twelve month high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.2500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

