Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.63

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 6562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bruker Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

