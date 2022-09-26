BTIG Research Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.47 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 5.34.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,623 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 294,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

