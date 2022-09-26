Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $917.80

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $917.80 and last traded at $917.80, with a volume of 252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $937.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.83.

Cable One Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,246.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,294.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

