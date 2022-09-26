Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,063. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,728 shares of company stock worth $65,218,514. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

