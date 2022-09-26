Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $40.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth $257,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

