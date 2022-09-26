Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$18.25 Price Target for MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 target price on MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MCAN Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.
TSE MKP opened at C$14.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.96. MCAN Mortgage has a twelve month low of C$14.04 and a twelve month high of C$19.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$455.20 million and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
