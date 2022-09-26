Canaccord Genuity Group Trims HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Target Price to $23.00

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $649.61 million, a PE ratio of 92.40, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Insider Activity

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Stories

