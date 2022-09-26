Capital CS Group LLC Acquires Shares of 32,238 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,238 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 700,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

