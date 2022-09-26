Capital CS Group LLC Has $923,000 Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 350,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 912.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 115,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 5.2 %

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,207. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.62%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

