Carlson Capital Management Buys Shares of 71,314 LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,108,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,712. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 0.1 %

LFST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.46. 18,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,503. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFST shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

