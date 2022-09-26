Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,298 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,637. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

