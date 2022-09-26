Carlson Capital Management Has $2.69 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.26. 96,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,895. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

