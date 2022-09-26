Carlson Capital Management Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 219.2% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,799,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 180.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 867,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

